WYTV.com
Charges dismissed, to be refiled in juvenile court for defendant in Rowan Sweeney case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — All charges but two against one of two defendants in the death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy were dismissed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, but they will be refiled in juvenile court. The move by Judge Anthony D’Apolito comes after attorneys for Brandon...
WFMJ.com
Warren man on trial for kidnapping, robbery
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 64 year old Warren man accused of forcing his way into a young woman's car at knife point at a Champion Township Car Wash on June 4th. David Honzu is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence. According...
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Ohio student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
WFMJ.com
January sentencing set for Youngstown woman who dragged dog behind car
A Youngstown woman who authorities say dragged a dog behind a car awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of animal cruelty. Mechelle Kelly, 56, who entered the plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023. A post on...
Man wanted for shooting of officer in Puerto Rico arrested in Youngstown
U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Youngstown on Wednesday who was wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico for allegedly shooting a police officer.
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Man arrested after bizarre night in Salem
A Salem man is facing charges after a run-in with police and a bizarre trip to the hospital.
Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband
A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.
Warren arson case to be heard by grand jury
A Trumbull County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of setting at least two fires in Warren.
Cleveland man gets three life sentences in execution-style slayings over $40 drug deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who carried out a series of execution-style killings at a 2019 house party was sentenced Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Kielonte Harris left three people dead, seven children without a parent and himself now facing down death in a prison cell over what prosecutors said was an argument over a $40 drug deal.
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for Mercer County murder
State Police say a suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Meadville man whose body was found along a roadside in Lawrence County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, of Meadville is being held in a Columbus, Ohio jail where he awaits extradition to Mercer County to face a charge of criminal homicide.
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Suspect on trial for Champion car wash kidnapping
A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist", is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for allegedly forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash. David Honzu, 64, is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence. Honzu...
WFMJ.com
Police say man forced his way in home, assaulted woman in Youngstown
A Cortland man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a felonious assault charge after police said he forced his way inside an East Side home and attacked a woman.
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested.
Police say killing of Austintown man in Warren doesn’t appear to be self-defense
The preliminary hearing for Theodore Noland, accused of killing an Austintown man last week in Warren has been rescheduled after Thanksgiving.
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Youngstown prison officer faces federal charges for allegedly providing inmates drugs in exchange for bribes
CLEVELAND — An officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly providing drugs to inmates in exchange for bribes. Thirty-year-old Terry Terrigno, of Canfield, is accused of smuggling suboxone, marijuana, and tobacco to men at the Youngstown prison from February...
