Warren, OH

Warren man on trial for kidnapping, robbery

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 64 year old Warren man accused of forcing his way into a young woman's car at knife point at a Champion Township Car Wash on June 4th. David Honzu is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence. According...
WARREN, OH
Suspect arrested for Mercer County murder

State Police say a suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Meadville man whose body was found along a roadside in Lawrence County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, of Meadville is being held in a Columbus, Ohio jail where he awaits extradition to Mercer County to face a charge of criminal homicide.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Suspect on trial for Champion car wash kidnapping

A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist", is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for allegedly forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash. David Honzu, 64, is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence. Honzu...
WARREN, OH
U.S. Marshals: Man wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico arrested in Youngstown

A man wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico has been arrested in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Robert Rodriguez-Maldonado at the 3500 block of Desoto Avenue in Youngstown for attempted murder. Marshals say in February of 2021, officers in Puerto Rico...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

