Hmmm why are republicans coming out in droves against trump then. I’m hoping he does run again for president. It will be an even bigger landslide blowout than last time. How was his win rate with his election deniers? 🤔. 🍊🤡
What an idiot this author is! tRump backed mostly "safe" seats that were never in jeopardy of turning blue! Every State Attorneys General that tRump backed lost! The Republicans thought they would easily regain control of Congress - they failed to take the Senate, and the House is still up for grabs. New polls show that over 60% of registered Republicans Do Not want tRump to run in 2024. tRump's cult is shrinking fast, sadly, not because his supporters are waking up to the fact that he is a traitor, but simply because they see he is a FAILURE! Let's hope tRump's Republican Party dies before 2024, so a new, traditional Republican Party focused on conservative principles and fiscal responsibility can finally return to power. Extremism in both parties is destroying our country.....and sadly, Vladamir Putin loves it!
Why would you endorce a man that 60 percent of the nation can no longer stand. As an independent I just want someone who cares more about the nations need than his own.
Related
NJ congressman: Why I encouraged Trump to run again in 2024
Even NJ Trump supporters are ready to move on (Opinion)
Murphy administration: Former NJ first lady Lucinda Florio dies
New Jersey Democrats moving toward putting abortion on the 2023 ballot
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
Letter: New York voters are just plain ‘stupid’
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
Cybersecurity threats are ballooning in New Jersey
New Jersey plans constitutional amendment on abortion on 2023 ballot
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?
Murphy plan to solve NJ school mental health debate: Fund both
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
One-vote margin in CT recount
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 10