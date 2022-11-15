ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

joe
1d ago

Hmmm why are republicans coming out in droves against trump then. I’m hoping he does run again for president. It will be an even bigger landslide blowout than last time. How was his win rate with his election deniers? 🤔. 🍊🤡

John Zimmer
1d ago

What an idiot this author is! tRump backed mostly "safe" seats that were never in jeopardy of turning blue! Every State Attorneys General that tRump backed lost! The Republicans thought they would easily regain control of Congress - they failed to take the Senate, and the House is still up for grabs. New polls show that over 60% of registered Republicans Do Not want tRump to run in 2024. tRump's cult is shrinking fast, sadly, not because his supporters are waking up to the fact that he is a traitor, but simply because they see he is a FAILURE! Let's hope tRump's Republican Party dies before 2024, so a new, traditional Republican Party focused on conservative principles and fiscal responsibility can finally return to power. Extremism in both parties is destroying our country.....and sadly, Vladamir Putin loves it!

Susan Smith
1d ago

Why would you endorce a man that 60 percent of the nation can no longer stand. As an independent I just want someone who cares more about the nations need than his own.

