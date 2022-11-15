ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State Newsstand: Dave Doeren discusses controversial PI call

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
 2 days ago
NC State coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday morning newsstand

NC State was doing everything right on a pivotal goal line stand in the final minute of its loss to Boston College. The Eagles were facing fourth-and-seven when Drake Thomas broke up a pass that was then called as pass interference, leading to the game-deciding touchdown.

Head coach Dave Doeren and linebacker Payton Wilson stated their disagreement with the call after the game, and Doeren discussed it once again during his Monday afternoon press conference.

“The play that they ran, we practiced all week,” Doeren said. “[NC State fourth-year junior linebacker] Drake Thomas made the play in practice all week. He knew the play that was coming, and I thought he made a terrific play. His timing, he broke on the football, had both hands extended. I thought he beat the receiver to the spot.

“He did everything that we could ask him to do. I’m really proud of him for making that play. At the end of that play we should have been out there with the ball on offense kneeling the ball down for a win, but that’s not how it ended.”

Watch Doeren’s complete press conference here:

Check out On3’s complete ACC Power Rankings.

During the opening remarks of his press conference, Doeren made sure to speak about this week’s tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NC State women’s basketball set a record for the most rebounds in a game during head coach Wes Moore’s tenure.

On3 is preparing to launch its transfer portal team rankings before football athletes can begin officially transferring in December.

Quote of the day

This quote is from class of 2023 linebacker Kelvon McBride, who took an official visit to NC State last weekend, discussing his impressions of Doeren.

“He’s a good coach,” McBride said. “He cares about all of his players. He’s been there for what, 10 or 12 years? That shows how much the community trusts him with the program.”

And here’s a quote from McBride talking about his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

“I think we’re building a good relationship,” McBride said. “When we met, he was like I am one of the top priorities for him right now. He said I was one of the first players he actually flew out to visit.”

Comments / 0

 

