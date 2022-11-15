This week in Coos County History

These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School.

100 YEARS — 1922

North Bend to have a big day

Legion men will celebrate Armistice Day tomorrow

Program includes events which will take up the day — many expected

Tomorrow is to be a big day for North Bend. Several hundred ex-service men in uniform are expected to attend the Armistice Day events, coming from everywhere in the county.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. when eleven big guns will be fired on the bay, and whistles and bells will sound. A band concert will follow. At 2 p.m. the big football game between Marshfield and North Bend high school teams will begin at the North Bend grounds. Both teams have been practicing ardently in preparation for the contest and a really great game is anticipated. The band will again play at the grounds.

Concert at night

In the evening, a splendid concert will be given by the band. From 6 to 7 o’clock they will render a program under the direction of C.S. Keiser, on the street.

To give banquet

A big free banquet to all ex-service men and their ladies will be given at the Hotel North Bend from 4:45 to 7 p.m., the members of Sunset post being hosts.

At 7:30 p.m. begins the big illuminated street parade, followed by a dance at the Legion hall. In Marshfield will occur the Tribbey-Ortega boxing match which will interest many who do not care to dance.

The last thing on the program will be the initiation ceremonies of the Societe des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux, which begin at 10 p.m. and last indefinitely.

Fine road built below the Sixes

New section of Curry highway is very scenic

Contractor J.R. Hill makes good time in construction — plans are altered

PORT ORFORD — The section of the highway being constructed from the Sixes river to the Elk river market road will equal in scenic beauty the units of the highway already completed, which is said by many tourists to be unsurpassed in the United States.

The road is completed on the north side of the Elk river and after the steel bridge is built it will connect with a trestle 30 feet high and 400 feet long, making a beautiful curve across the river flat. A cut of 51.6 feet is now being made and approximately 3500 cubic yards of dirt will make the fill to the level of the trestle. The remainder of the road, which consists of a fill containing 9280 cubic yards and a cut of 37.5 feet, is already completed to the market road.

50 YEARS — 1972

President Nixon ‘buries’ McGovern at polls

Democrats continue to dominate Congress; victory said greatest

WASHINGTON (UPI) — President Nixon, polling more votes than any presidential candidate in history, crushed George S. McGovern Tuesday in a near-record landslide that solidified his personal leadership. But, once again, his Republican party failed to control Congress.

With more Americans voting than ever before, Nixon swept McGovern aside in every jurisdiction but Massachusetts and the District of Columbia in piling up 521 out of 538 electoral votes.

It was the worst defeat ever dealt a Democratic presidential candidate.

The Nixon margin rivaled Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 record of 61.3 percent of the vote— biggest ever. Nixon received the greatest popular presidential vote in ever cast — more than 44 million. Johnson got 43.1 million eight years ago.

With 94 per cent of the precincts counted at 9:15 a.m., EST, Nixon was leading 61.38 per cent, with a popular vote total of 44,025,652, to McGovern’s 27,374,791. John Schmitz had 980,680 and Benjamin Spock had 69,536.

Stevenson winner by just

37 votes

Edward Stevenson, Democratic winner in the race for the Coos-Curry representative seat in the Oregon legislature, held off Rod McKenzie’s heavy gains in Curry’s absentee ballots to emerge the apparent solid winner today.

A count of 419 absentee ballots Wednesday in Curry gave the Republican incumbent 267 more votes, stretching his lead there to 2,965-2,698.

In Coos County, however, the absentee count raised Stevenson’s total to 4,456 and McKenzie’s to 3,817, not enough for McKenzie to overcome Stevenson’s lead.

The total final unofficial vote from both counties shows Stevenson leading by 6,819 to 6,782.

20 YEARS — 2002

Study shows area residents like views, need jobs

Scenic views are important to Bay Area residents, according to a recent study that examined coastal residents’ attitudes toward their environment. Concern about job opportunities also tops the list of concerns.

Fewer than a dozen people showed up Wednesday at Southwestern Oregon Community College to hear results of a regional study that examined coastal residents’ attitudes toward their local environment.

The goal of the survey, said Jessica Leahy, a faculty research assistant with the Oregon State University Department of Forest Resources, was to provide information that would help natural resources users and managers understand how residents respond to natural events changes and changes in resource management.

More than 20 researchers participated in the Pacific Northwest Coastal Ecosystems Regional Study, conducted in 2000. Scientists surveyed households in five study sites — Coos Bay, Yaquina Bay and Tillamook Bay in Oregon and Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor in Washington. Of the 1,000 questionnaires mailed to local residents, 518 were filled out and returned.

The tallies showed the community characteristic most important to residents is the views and the scenery, Leahy explained. By contrast, the characteristic that was the most influential in residents’ decisions to move to the Bay Area was job opportunities.

“What draws people to a community are often quite different than what keeps them here,” Leahy said.

Residents also noted what characteristics they felt were getting better or worse. On the positive side, Bay Area residents felt health care, public services and water quality were improving. But more than 57 percent of survey respondents indicated that housing costs, and the cost of living were getting worse. And 73.1 percent of respondents also included job opportunities to that list.