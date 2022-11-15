ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash.

The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Highway 52 without a headlight illuminated. The Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on Highway 52,” said Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department. “The driver of the Prius, not seeing the darkened-out motorcycle, began turning left onto Stephanie Drive. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Prius, ejecting the cyclist from the motorcycle.”

Hartwell says Miller was wearing a helmet at the time.

The incident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and Goose Creek Police Department.

