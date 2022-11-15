Read full article on original website
Alaska Symphony of Seafood winners announced
The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation announced the first-place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle Friday, Nov. 18. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for new...
Panelists say BOEM, fishing industry still far apart on offshore wind
With the first offshore wind lease sales impending off California, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and commercial fishermen still have a chasm to gap before the new and old industries can reasonably co-exist, panelists said at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle Friday. BOEM’s early years of reviewing...
North Carolina fishing advocate, writer Susan West passes
Susan West, a well-known advocate for North Carolina fishing communities and a National Fisherman contributor, passed away Nov. 10 at age 73. A Maryland native and graduate of Towson State University, West moved to Hatteras Island, N.C., in the 1970s and married Rob West, a commercial fisherman. In the early 1990s Susan West organized a women’s auxiliary group with the North Carolina Fisheries Association, bringing it into public discussions of fisheries management and public policy.
