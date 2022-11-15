Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
DWTS’ Witney Carson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Carson McAllister
Another one on the way! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed she is pregnant with baby No. 2 on the Monday, November 14 show. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” the dancer, 29, revealed during the live Disney+ broadcast.
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles
As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty. The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May. She shares the news...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister’s Relationship Timeline
A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since. The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world.💍💕😍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram. “It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.”
Dancing With the Stars says goodbye to a judge and 2 couples in dramatic semifinals double elimination
It's double trouble — two full routines for each couple and another night of double eliminations brought plenty of drama (and tears) to the ballroom on the semifinal of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Entertainer Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson brought a high energy paso doble...
Witney Carson Makes an Exciting Announcement at the 'DWTS' Semifinals
We've been following Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson since she was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance a whole decade ago. We've grown up with her, watched her career progress on DWTS, watched her get married, and watched her have a beautiful son. Now, in...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Bachelorette Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer ‘split’ after he no-showed her DWTS performance & couple was ‘not on same page’
GABBY Windey has split up with her fiancé Erich Schwer. The ICU nurse, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, broke up with him just two months after The Bachelorette finale. A source confirmed to E! News on Friday that the couple has split up, with a...
Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro
Nikki Bella didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' -- but she won her partner's love. And she's not the only celebrity to do so.
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together
Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
Kaley Cuoco is 'halfway' there with pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco is bumpin’ along with her pregnancy. The “Flight Attendant” actor showed off her growing bump in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story. “Halfway @tommyprelphrey,” she wrote in a story where she shoved off her growing belly. In another photo, she...
Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy's Holiday Picks Win the Mirrorball for Gift Giving
We interviewed Valentin Chmerkovskiy because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Val's brands, Dance with Me Dance and Dance & Co.. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
'DWTS' judge Len Goodman to step down as judge, pro Whitney Carson pregnant with baby #2
Dancing with the Stars dropped a few bombshells during Monday night's episode. The first announcement of the night came from dance pro Whitney Carson, who revealed she's expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister. The pair are already parents to two-year-old son Leo. The dancer, who is paired with...
