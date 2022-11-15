Gwen Stefani is on The Voice with her husband, Blake Shelton, and she’s paying homage to him in the form of a necklace. Right now, they are in the middle of Season 22 of the famed NBC show. Fans watching right now have been seeing Stefani wearing this jewelry. What is it? Well, it happens to be a necklace with two gold pieces across the front of it. When you see it, then know that it’s a reflection of their relationship with one another. One piece reads “Stefani” and the other piece reads “Shelton.”

6 DAYS AGO