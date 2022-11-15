Read full article on original website
Related
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
WAVY News 10
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
airlive.net
A spotter captured a very close wing strike of a Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport
A spotter captured a scaring moment at Dublin Airport. During landing in crosswind in DUblin, a Ryanair aircraft almost suffered a wind strike. While landing in South runway, the right wing of a Boeing 737-800 almost made contact with the runway. A spotter managed to capture this moment when a...
Plane turned round after passenger mistakenly yells ‘fire’
A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...
Comments / 0