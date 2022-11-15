ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
Key News Network

Predicted Winds Arrive in Simi Valley

Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Winds whipped though a shopping center at Tapo Canyon Road and Alamo Street in the city of Simi Valley Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Key News Network video from the location around 7:30 p.m. captured strong wind gusts in the area. A high wind warning is...
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
985theriver.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
