NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
Predicted Winds Arrive in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Winds whipped though a shopping center at Tapo Canyon Road and Alamo Street in the city of Simi Valley Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Key News Network video from the location around 7:30 p.m. captured strong wind gusts in the area. A high wind warning is...
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
The Santa Anas Are Coming. What You Need To Know
How to limit fire risk when winds start to blow
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
985theriver.com
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts
HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
Large Tree Branch Falls on Condo Roof Potentially Displacing Residents
Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA: A large tree branch fell onto the roof of a condominium early Wednesday morning causing damage that may displace some of the residents of the building located in the city of Santa Paula. The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call of a tree...
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
3rd body recovered from Ontario storm basin after several people swept away during rain storm
A third person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Wednesday, more than a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials said. The most recent victim was found at 6:45 a.m. in the wash basin near Philadelphia Street and Baker Avenue, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A second person […]
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
