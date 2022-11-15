ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

Leslie Odom Jr. Says 'The Exorcist' Reboot Will Be a "Really Scary" Film

The Exorcist, regarded to be one of the best horror movies of all time, is coming back in 2023 with a reboot. The original film was released in 1973 and won two Oscars, including Best Writing, and Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. The highly-anticipated reboot will follow the same story line as the original film, and Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. The film also features new cast members including Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Nigel Barto, and others.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Looper

Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar

LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Outsider.com

New ‘NCIS’ Episode Features General Hospital Star As Everybody’s Boss

If you happen to be a fan of both NCIS and General Hospital, then you’ll be pleased to know that on Monday night, your daytime and prime-time loves will merge. It’s all because Carolyn Hennesy, who is the ace criminal lawyer in Port Charles, will guest star in Monday’s NCIS episode called “Love Lost.” And Hennesy receives quite the promotion. She portrays Tara Flynn, the Secretary of the Navy. Having Sec Nav on an NCIS episode isn’t that big of a deal. But there’s a twist. Madame Secretary’s husband thinks his wife is trying to kill him.
tvinsider.com

‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale

Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Sets Series Finale Date

NBC has set the series finale for medical drama New Amsterdam for January 17 at 9 p.m. The two-hour episode follows the series premiere of freshman comedy Night Court. Additionally, New Amsterdam will return from hiatus on January 3 at 10 p.m. New Amsterdam, from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who became the medical director of New Amsterdam, one the country’s oldest public hospitals, with the goal of reforming it by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide better care to patients. The series also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine,...
Primetimer

Westworld Canceled by HBO

HBO has canceled Westworld. The shocking move comes after the series wrapped up its fourth season in August. The sci-fi drama, which was once a big title for HBO, featured a star-studded ensemble including Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and more, had racked up over 50 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.

