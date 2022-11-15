ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
Rotary looks for ‘really strong’ parade

In its second year coming back from cancelation due to covid, the Rotary Club of Lake City’s Christmas Parade is set to be as big as ever. The parade is slated to feature loads of floats, with 42…
Christmas trees back on Lake DeSoto

City’s traditional lighted, floating Christmas trees are returning. An old Christmas tradition is returning to Lake City. Decades ago it was a common sight to see Christmas trees floating on Lake DeSoto, which added to the holiday’s visual and sensory appeal. The…
No one hurt after 16-wheel hay trailer flips on I-10, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers this morning were surprised to be ushered off the interstate abruptly Friday morning after a hay trailer flipped on Interstate 10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 7:58 a.m. after a 16-wheel trailer carrying hay flipped on I-10 at State Road 301. No injuries were reported, but the trailer is blocking all lanes.
JSO: Man dead after being hit by Mercedes-Benz on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a pedestrian was killed on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night. According to detectives, a man in his 30s was walking in the middle of the roadway around 9:20 p.m. At the same time, a silver Mercedes-Benz, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading westbound on Atlantic Boulevard. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him in the inside lane of the roadway.
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
