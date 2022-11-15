There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO