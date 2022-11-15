ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Brandi
2d ago

Sold out to big corporation (FARRELL), putting in apartments and a yet to be named warehouse starting rent will be $2300 but wait we will designate a few units for seniors - wow and NO Trader Joe’s is not going there. Years of grand old trees destroyed, apple orchard destroyed- thank you for nothing. Let’s not forget to thank our town supervisor Gil and his rat pack

