Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record

The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's database, there have been 191 homicides so far this year. At this point last year, that number was 168.

Given there's still over a month and a half left of 2022, we'll likely pass 2021's record number of homicides, which was 193 for the whole year.

MPD's database shows that the rise in homicides is about 2%. The most recent homicide was on Nov. 11 when a 30-year-old man was killed near 14th and Burleigh.

When looking at other crimes, the MPD's data shows non-fatal shootings are up 14% motor vehicle thefts are up 133%.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip