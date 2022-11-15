ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Walmart set to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Smith
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2TFk_0jBWfch600

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework to resolve all lawsuits by state and local governments regarding prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, following similar moves by other drug industry giants.

The Arkansas-based retailer said it “strongly disputes” the allegations and does not include any admission of liability in its framework. It also said it will continue to “vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.”

“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date,” Walmart said in a statement.

The announcement follows similar proposals on Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart

Opioid deaths have soared to record levels in recent years at around 80,000 a year, The Associated Press has reported. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced versions of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Most of the drugmakers that produced the most opioids and the biggest drug distribution companies have already reached settlements. For years, the question was whether companies would be held accountable for an overdose crisis that a flood of prescription drugs helped spark.

With the crisis still raging, the focus now is on how the settlement dollars — now totaling more than $50 billion — will be used and whether they will help curtail record numbers of overdose deaths, even as prescription drugs have become a relatively small portion of the epidemic.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed.

Walmart’s plan would have to be approved by 43 states by Dec. 15, and local governments could sign on by March 31, 2023. Each state’s allocation depends partly on how many local governments agree.

Walmart has said its approach to fighting the opioid crisis includes educating pharmacists, reducing opioid distribution, protecting against theft, offering more access to overdose reversal medication, educating patients and advocating for state and national anti-abuse policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally. The FDA would still require data on individual products from manufacturers for...
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Washington Examiner

CDC gives doctors more leeway in prescribing opioid painkillers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has softened its recommendations for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers, giving providers more flexibility in the way they prescribe the drugs to treat short- and long-term pain. The new guidance backs off from the agency's 2016 recommendations that encouraged doctors to avoid prescribing opioids...
The Independent

‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in overdose deaths in 39 states

The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helping Drug Users Test Drugs for Fentanyl Presence

Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today praised Governor Tom Wolf​’s ​continued commitment to address the overdose crisis by signing into law ​legislation that will avoid opioid overdose deaths. This measure (House Bill 1393) amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply

A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy