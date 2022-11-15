Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
Flathead Beacon
After Notching Historic GOP Gains, Montana Lawmakers Lay Out Legislative Priorities
Media consumers have no doubt heard by now about the “red wave that never materialized” in national congressional districts, but as is often the case in Montana, the narrative arc didn’t quite bend along those same lines here. Not only did last week’s midterm elections deliver Republican...
Sheridan Media
Montana Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment For Search Warrants For Electronic Data
Montana residents recently passed a constitutional amendment that will protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures and a search warrant must be obtained to access them. With 82% of the vote, amendment 48 passed in what the Montana Legislature says is an update to reflect life in...
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
NBCMontana
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
Republicans see gains in Montana's majority-Native counties
State's Native voters, which traditionally leaned Democrat, had low turnout in the midterm elections
voicesofmontana.com
How did the elections go for Montana? …with Christy Jacobsen
Six days past the election and they are still counting votes in a handful of states. However, in Montana, the consensus is that the 2022 midterm election process was on time and on target. Today we hear from Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on how the election faired in the Treasure State, and what’s next as the office prepares to defend election integrity laws Montana’s legislature passed in 2021.
Montana OPI turns over Helena building to State Library
A building at the corner of Montana and 11th Avenues in Helena was once one of four local facilities occupied by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
NBCMontana
Temporary order changes wolf hunting, trapping regulations
MISSOULA, Mont. — A temporary order issued Tuesday will affect Montana wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that includes multiple changes that go into effect immediately. The order is set to expire Nov. 29. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the...
NBCMontana
Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gives $350K to organizations across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has chosen 100 basic needs organizations, such as rescue missions, homeless shelters and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive $350,000 in grant funds. The following was sent out by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation:. The Dennis and Phyllis...
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
NBCMontana
Soaring the Big Sky
MISSOULA, Mont. — An NBC Montana Sky Team drone special featuring majestic, one-of-a-kind views from high above Montana's treasured landscapes. Watch all of the our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Breweries in Montana
Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Testing for chronic wasting disease in deer down in Montana
Getting tested is a simple task that comes at no cost to hunters. However, sample collection numbers are dropping.
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Comments / 0