ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady seeks right ‘emotional level’ in Buccaneers win after Gisele Bündchen divorce

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ng1AA_0jBWfLsr00

Tom Brady says he and the Buccaneers are “in a better place” than they were “five quarters ago,” thanks in part to back-to-back wins against the Rams and Seahawks, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes it all comes down to one’s emotional well-being.

“I think the most important thing when you look forward is how do you play your best football?” Brady said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

“And if you play your best football you’ve gotta believe that you’re capable of winning every single week. It’s just the challenge is, how do you do that? And I always come back to preparation, to your process. Are you doing the right things to be able to prepare ourselves to play and ultimately get to game day and then be at an emotional level where you can play very well and you can play very free and you can play with a lot of excitement like we did [Sunday].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjQDf_0jBWfLsr00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBi2U_0jBWfLsr00
The Buccaneers’ November 2022 win over the Seahawks comes weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen (here in 2019) finalized their divorce.
FilmMagic

Brady, who threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday’s 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Munich, Germany, has endured a challenging year both on and off the field.

Last month, when the Buccaneers were in the midst of a three-game losing skid, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, divorced after 13 years of marriage .

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiaXE_0jBWfLsr00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen originally tied the knot in 2009.
Instagram/Gisele Bundchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7xYw_0jBWfLsr00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children together, son Benjamin (far right) and daughter Vivian (bottom left). The quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (top right).
Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

Brady and Bündchen, 42, have two children together , son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The quarterback also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, whose decision to unretire from the NFL was heavily speculated to be the root of his issues with Bündchen , said Friday that he has “zero” regrets about returning to football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuzMJ_0jBWfLsr00
Gisele Bündchen (here in 2019) recently enjoyed a dinner date with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
Getty Images for The Met Museum/

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” Brady said, per ESPN .

While Brady and the now 5-5 Buccaneers are looking ahead to a Week 12 matchup against the Browns, Bündchen appears to be enjoying family time in Costa Rica, recently taking in a dinner date with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
Page Six

Tom Brady hoped to go ‘unnoticed’ on Halloween after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady didn’t let his divorce from Gisele Bündchen hinder Halloween with their kids. “We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” on Monday, hours before festivities began. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said his block tends to get “pretty intense” with trick-or-treaters because of its accessibility, but he hoped to go “somewhat unnoticed” in his Grim Reaper costume, which completely covered his face. “Hopefully I’m somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves,” he said. “It...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Bye Week Trip

Tom Brady's had quite a bit to deal with over the past month or so. The legendary NFL quarterback has gotten divorced, attempted to get his Buccaneers team back on track and, most recently, seen his ex-wife and a new man making headlines. Brady, 45, doesn't appear to be letting...
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
FLORIDA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Antonio Brown Shares An Alleged Text Message From Tom Brady

Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown has been going at Tom Brady during his divorce from Gisele for some reason. On Monday evening, he once again posted a tweet about Brady, but this time shared an alleged 2021 text message from the star QB. Still don't know what Brown is doing here...
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen took ‘family stabilization’ course before divorce

Putting the children first. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization” course before finalizing their divorce on Friday. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the NFL star, 45, finished the four-hour course on Oct. 25 and his supermodel ex, 42, completed it on Oct. 26. Bündchen’s certificate notes that the class was “required.” Per Florida law, separating and divorcing parents must take this course as it’s designed to educate, train, and assist parents in regards to the impact divorce can have on parents and children. Brady and Bündchen share two biological kids: 12-year-old Benjamin and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bruce Arians health news

Some extremely unfortunate news has emerged regarding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians. Arians revealed to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com on Wednesday that he was dealing with a health crisis last month that resulted in a four-day hospitalization due to severe chest pains. “On the night before the Atlanta Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bruce Arians health news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Are Bucs Changing Starters Before Next Game?

The Bucs will have a lot to think about during the bye week with a 5-5 record. Momentum is on their side after winning two games in a row as they hold a one-game lead in the NFC South. What changes could take place? Solidifying a couple of starters might take place.
TAMPA, FL
InsideHook

How the Bucs Biohacked Their Way to Victory in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this Sunday, thanks to 258 yards from Tom Brady and a defensive effort that proved just enough to hold off Seattle’s second-half surge. The win put the Bucs one game atop their weak division, and improved Brady’s international record...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy