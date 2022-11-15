ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kearis Jackson brilliantly sums up UGA football culture: ‘You can’t have selfish guys on you team”

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40asFT_0jBWezrC00

ATHENS — Kearis Jackson is certainly capable of putting in better numbers than he has in 2022. You don’t make the kind of catches he did on Saturday for Georgia without having some sort of ability.

Through 10 games, Jackson has just 18 catches for 246 yards. He’s fifth on the team in yards and is currently looking up at running back Kenny McIntosh and tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the receptions leaderboard.

Yet Jackson isn’t all that bothered by his role in the offense. There’s something else that bugs and it really helps explain why this Georgia team is playing as well as it has this season.

“I’m here to win games. I’m not here to have 1,000 yards, 20 touchdowns,” Jackson said. “I know I wanted to come in for that, I would have went somewhere else, but I’m trying to put championship years on our walls and trying to be a national champion, an SEC champion, so whatever Coach Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

UGA tech chief wins top honor

Timothy M. Chester, vice president for information technology at the University of Georgia, has been honored with the 2022 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award in the Enterprise category by Georgia CIO. The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership....
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Campus calendar: concert, fall festival, and AI

The University of Georgia’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence hosts AI Research Day today at UGA: it’s underway from 2 til 7 in the Reception Hall at the Tate Student Center. The University Union and its Student Programming Board hosts tonight’s Fall Festival: it starts at 6 and lasts...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Hall Co breaks ground on school named in honor of former First Lady

There has been a groundbreaking in Hall County, marking the ceremonial start of work on the school that will be named in honor of former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School is expected to open in the fall of 2024. It bears the name of the wife of former Hall County Congressman and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. Sandra Deal passed away earlier this year at the age of 80.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy