AG cracking down on illegal ammo sales in NYS

NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday an effort to crack down on online sellers illegally shipping ammunition to New York state residents and failing to keep records of the sales. An investigation by James' office found 39 sellers have been shipping ammunition directly to New York...
Gov. Hochul declares November Transgender Awareness Month in NY

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation, declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday, November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. "This November, I'm...
Hochul declares state of emegrency ahead of WNY snowstorm

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York

Rochester, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in Western New York, and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
VICTOR, NY
TAKE 5 top-prize winner sold at Wegmans in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the November 16 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket is worth $37,206.50. It was purchased at Wegmans located at 745 Calkins Road in Henrietta. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on...
HENRIETTA, NY
Heavy lake snow for some in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Some areas in WNY are gearing up for a heavy lake effect snow event through the end of this week and this weekend. A long duration period of lake effect snow is likely off of Lake Erie through late Sunday. The setup in the atmosphere is...
ROCHESTER, NY
Nazareth College to become Nazareth University

Pittsford, N.Y. — This academic year will be the final one for Nazareth College. The school will change its name to Nazareth University, effective June 1, 2023. The move comes as New York state recently changed its regulations allowing schools to use the "university" designation. New York State Board...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Bristol Mountain making snow for new season

South Bristol, N.Y. — Snowmaking operations are underway for the 2022-23 season at Bristol Mountain. The ski resort began making snow Monday, taking advantage of near-freezing temperatures. “It’s nice to be able to get back on the hill and get our snowmaking systems back up and running,” Paul Trippi,...

