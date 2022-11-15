ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Malik Scott: Andy Ruiz is Not a Tough Fight For a 'Disciplined' Deontay Wilder

Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, does not believe there is anyone at the weight that can beat the new and improved version of his fighter. Wilder returned to the ring last month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first...
Boxing Scene

Andre Ward Loves The Potential Of Ennis But Wants To See More

With both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. reigning atop the welterweight division, Jaron “Boots” Ennis has urged both fighters to quit dancing around him and take him up on his fight offer. Since stepping onto the national scene several years ago, the 25-year-old has become a 147-pound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boxing Scene

Montana Love Believes He Was Robbed Of An "Opportunity" To Pull Out The Victory

Montana Love’s smile reverberated throughout Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, this past weekend as he made his way through a jam-packed crowd. After watching the undercard fighters put on a show, Love’s hometown faithful eagerly grabbed their seat and waited patiently for the 140-pound contender to close things out.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down

The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Boxing Scene

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership

One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'

Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
NEBRASKA STATE
BET

Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles

Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Team Up For Ear Edibles

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are going into business together. Mike Tyson is one of the most famous fighters of all time. Unfortunately, Tyson hasn’t always been famous for the best of reasons. Over the last decade, Tyson has done a good job of rehabilitating his image, and it’s clear that he has mellowed out. He’s apologized for previous actions, and many have forgiven him.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
MMAmania.com

Canceled! Vitor Belfort pulled from Hasim Rahman Jr. boxing match

After all, Vitor Belfort won’t compete this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). Rico Boxing reported today (Mon., Nov. 14, 2022) that Belfort was out of his upcoming Hasim Rahman Jr. match at Misfits: 003 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. MMA Fighting later confirmed the report. The match was...
AUSTIN, TX
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations

It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy