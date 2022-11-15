Read full article on original website
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
A spotter captured a very close wing strike of a Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport
A spotter captured a scaring moment at Dublin Airport. During landing in crosswind in DUblin, a Ryanair aircraft almost suffered a wind strike. While landing in South runway, the right wing of a Boeing 737-800 almost made contact with the runway. A spotter managed to capture this moment when a...
Plane turned round after passenger mistakenly yells ‘fire’
A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...
