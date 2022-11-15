ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple is better for Kansas State football's defense in 31-3 blowout of Baylor

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
WACO, Texas — A week after being bludgeoned at home by Texas, Kansas State's defense went back to the philosophy that less is more on Saturday against Baylor.

The result was a dominating all-around performance by the Wildcats, who shut down a potent Baylor rushing attack and cruised to a 31-3 victory at McLane Stadium.

Baylor managed just 306 yards total offense, including 103 — roughly half its season average — on the ground. And the Bears' three points were their lowest output since the 2020 season finale.

"It was a fun one to be a part of and I think we had a great game," said K-State linebacker Austin Moore, who led the Wildcats with eight tackles.

As for less being more, some of that credit goes to the K-State offense, which controlled the ball for 37 minutes and 37 seconds. The defense faced just 61 Baylor snaps to 79 for the Wildcats.

"That was massive," said nose guard Eli Huggins. "I saw that stat and I think our time of possession was like 38 minutes or something, and that's insane. So that definitely helped us.

"We were feeling good through the entire game, and I know their defense had to be hurting by the end."

But there was a defensive element that contributed as well. Namely, the Wildcats found ways to get off the field against a Baylor offense that prides itself on ball control.

Of the Bears' nine possessions, two ended in turnovers, three on punts and three on downs.

"I thought it was a great plan by coach (Joe) Klanderman and the defensive staff," said K-State coach Chris Klieman. "We did a lot of things different today that we haven't done this year, and it's a credit to those players for buying into some of the different things that we were trying to do."

Huggins agreed, crediting a return to basics.

"We just were making too many tackling errors last week and too many mental errors," Huggins said of the Texas game, in which the Longhorns racked up 466 yards total offense, including 269 on the ground. "So we simplified a little bit of stuff this week.

"I think one of the biggest things, we just tackled better. I think that's probably the most important thing."

That, and holding Baylor to a 4-of-12 conversion rate on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth downs.

"That was super important," Moore said. "We talked about it all week.

"We've got to have that mindset of playing four downs, and we took that to heart, and I think that was the big difference in the game."

Time of possession certainly dominated the conversation leading up to the game, according to Klieman.

"We emphasized that all this week, because they're a team that's going to go for it on third and fourth down," he said. "We had to win on third and fourth down against this great offense."

The turnovers didn't hurt, either. Especially a Kobe Savage interception near the goal line that derailed Baylor's opening drive.

The pick, one of two in the game for K-State, completely swung the momentum as the Wildcats took over at their 3-yard line and drove 97 yards to break a scoreless tie with Will Howard's 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sinnott.

"We knew possessions were very important in this game, just the way their offense operates," Huggins said. "They're going to go for it on fourth down pretty much any time they can.

"So we knew any time we could get a stop or get a turnover was going to be huge in this game."

The two interceptions — Drake Cheatum got the other one in the fourth quarter — were the Wildcats' first forced turnovers on the road this season.

The Wildcats also benefitted from a return to form by senior middle linebacker Daniel Green, who had battled injuries the three previous games.

"It was fun to have a healthy Daniel Green out there, running around," Klieman said.

Green, who finished with six tackles, confirmed that he was getting back to full strength.

"Yes sir," he said. "It has been a long season, but I feel really good right now and I'm blessed to just be out there and playing fast."

While the performance against Baylor marked a 180-degree turn from the Texas game, it was not a one-off for K-State's defense. In fact, it marked the third time this season that the Wildcats held a Big 12 opponent without a touchdown.

They also shut South Dakota out in the season opener and their 17.5 points allowed per game rank 12th nationally and second to only Iowa State (16.7) in the Big 12.

"We take a lot of pride in it," Moore said of keeping opponents out of the end zone. "I think the next challenge for us is just continuing to do it week after week and being consistent.

"Last week we obviously struggled quite a bit. This week we came out and played well and we've got to do it again next week and continue to do it."

The Wildcats, now 7-3 overall and alone in second place in the Big 12 at 5-2, go on the road for the last time Saturday, for a 1 p.m. game at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5).

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

