Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
NC town apologizes for 1990 raid that penned in Black people for a mass drug search
Chapel Hill settled a subsequent lawsuit, but all charges levied during the raid were dismissed.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
'This is a generational decision': Durham city council debates fate of old police HQ building
"Some people see history, a lot of value. Other people see a reminder of a very painful chapter as it was a police headquarters."
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
cbs17
U.S. 401 traffic to shift along Wake-Franklin line overnight Thursday
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic shifts are planned for Thursday night into Friday morning for the U.S. 401 widening project near the Wake-Franklin County line, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401. The NCDOT said...
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America
Are you one of the healthiest people in North Carolina? In every state people always want to compare cities to see which is the best. Which city is the most fun in the country? Which city is the healthiest in the country? Well, according to a recent report they have the answer to which city is the healthiest in America. Can you guess where North Carolina fell on the list?
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
Comments / 0