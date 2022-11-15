ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
ZEBULON, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America

Are you one of the healthiest people in North Carolina? In every state people always want to compare cities to see which is the best. Which city is the most fun in the country? Which city is the healthiest in the country? Well, according to a recent report they have the answer to which city is the healthiest in America. Can you guess where North Carolina fell on the list?
RALEIGH, NC

