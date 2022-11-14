Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Boston Globe
‘Snow will be measured in feet, not inches’: Buffalo braces for a potentially dangerous storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that...
Boston Globe
Tell us: What’s your favorite townie bar?
If there is a classic neighborhood pub you love, we want to hear about it. We know the situation. It’s the night before Thanksgiving, and you’ve been working hard all day, planning last minute guest lists and pulling together the cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. At times like this, you might feel like all you want to do is go out and order a drink, getting a chance to breathe and take a minute away from your pile of holiday tasks.
Boston Globe
At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday
The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Boston Globe
Maine Democrats nominate 1st Black woman as House speaker
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats in the Maine House of Representatives nominated the state’s first African American to serve as speaker, selecting a Portland lawmaker whose father was the first Black member of the Maine Legislature. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross was nominated Thursday over another Portlander, Ed Crockett,...
Boston Globe
Plea deal reached for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead plans to plead guilty to unrelated perjury charges and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, who charged her husband with second-degree murder in the child’s death, according to a document filed in court Wednesday.
