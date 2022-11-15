ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Disgusting’ pastor slammed for dressing ‘too sexy’ for church in viral letter

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 2 days ago

Here’s the skinny: A South Dakota pastor is being slammed for dressing “too sexy” after he wore slim-fit jeans to church.

One congregant slammed the Rev. Adam Weber in an October letter saying that the wearing of the “disgusting” denim was “morally wrong” in a house of worship.

The poison pen letter also insisted that Weber needs to dress “more conservatively” as a “representative of Jesus Christ” and to use common sense before preaching in skinny jeans.

“I got this (anonymous) letter yesterday in the mail. From a Christian. Ouch!” the Sioux Falls spiritualist captioned his Facebook post sharing the mean missive. “You know it’s gonna be interesting when there isn’t a name. I don’t get letters like this very often. 99% of the letters & messages I get are wonderful. It’s easy to focus on this one though. And … become jaded because of it. At people. Especially at Christians. At the Church. At Jesus. This isn’t Jesus though.”

Weber, 40, said this isn’t the first time he’s received hate mail about his attire.

“I have about three different pairs of jeans and they’re all skinny jeans, my attire is very limited,” he said. “I get letters and messages all the time, and 99 percent of them are wonderful and encouraging.”

However, the preacher — who has an online presence — said that he was initially hurt by this angry fashion critique.

One constituent slammed the pastor in a letter saying that the wearing of skinny jeans was "disgusting" and "morally wrong."
The letter insisted that Adam Weber needs to dress "more conservatively" as a "representative of Jesus Christ" and to use common sense before preaching in skinny jeans.
“I get letters like this a few times a year. Sometimes I’ll get where the person is coming from,” explained Weber. “But when I started reading this, I wasn’t sure if it was one of my buddies joking with me or something.”

The badlands-based faith leader and burgeoning influencer continued, “When I finished reading it, I became sad and heartbroken for the person who had written it. Whenever I think thoughts like those in this letter, I’m usually not in a great place. So I grieve for this person.”

Weber revealed that he only owns three pairs of jeans and that he sometimes receives hate mail.
Weber said he shared the letter on Facebook in hopes that the writer would reach out to him.

“By sharing the letter online, I was hoping that they might reach out and they could feel grace and love, whether they were a believer or not,” said the father of four. “I would love to grab a coffee with this person to hear their story.”

Weber summed up his viral moment like this: “I’m not posting this to be passive aggressive towards the anonymous person who sent this. Or for anyone to feel sorry for me. Only to encourage you: Please don’t walk away from Jesus because of people.”
"I get letters like this a few times a year. Sometimes I'll get where the person is coming from," explained Weber (right).
"I get letters and messages all the time, and 99 percent of them are wonderful and encouraging."
The Post reached out to Weber for comment.

Meanwhile, several of his congregants came to the pastor’s defense.

Much of his flock had funny reactions to the letter, which insisted that the 40-year-old dress "more conservatively" as a "representative of Jesus Christ" and that he use "common sense" before preaching in skinny jeans again.
“This person simply forgot that Jesus preached in sandals-most likely Birkenstocks and something that looked like a robe,” one joked. “I’m pretty sure those that followed Jesus were more concerned about what he was preaching than his clothing.”

“I think the purple ink softens the message though,” another commenter chimed in.

“Loving the upper case, then lower case, then upper case, then lower case … not to be outdone by the underlines,” snarked a third social media critic.

Weber summed up his viral moment like this: “I’m not posting this to be passive aggressive towards the anonymous person who sent this. Or for anyone to feel sorry for me. Only to encourage you: Please don’t walk away from Jesus because of people.

“Note: Also I think I’ll keep wearing my skinny jeans. Even if they’re… sexy?”

