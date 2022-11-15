ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero German shepherd saves 6-year-old boy from attack by neighbor’s dog

By Lee Brown
 2 days ago

Dramatic footage has emerged of a modern-day Lassie saving its owners’ 6-year-old son from being attacked by a neighbor’s dog charging straight toward him.

Videos viewed nearly 45 million times on TikTok show a German shepherd named Tank initially playing with his young pal in front of their Florida home.

Suddenly, a dark dog races toward them from the top right of the screen — with Tank instantly snapping into defense mode.

As the charging would-be attacker nears, Tank moves the boy out of the way and confronts the other dog.

Tank snaps at the aggressive animal, and follows him until he is at a safe distance — even turning back to make sure the young boy he saved is out of harm’s way.

The footage had started with the young boy happily playing with Tank, one of his parents' two dogs.
Tank immediately went into alert mode as the neighbor's dog suddenly came racing toward them.
Tank immediately rushed to block the boy from the would-be attacker.
Tanks bravely snapped at the aggressive would-be attacker to protect his young charge.
Tank jumped at the would-be attacker, growling and snapping to keep it back.
Tank's "sidekick" also charged into the scene to try to scare off the attacker.
Tank remained by the side of his owner as she picked up her son, watching to make sure the threat was over.
Tank then turned back to check the boy was OK after making sure the would-be attacker was at a safe distance, as its owner raced in to get it.
He was not the only hero, with the family’s other dog, a pit bull, also tearing out to help chase away the threat. The boy’s mom runs out and picks up her son, with Tank joining them for ongoing protection as the attacker is controlled by its owner.

The boy’s dad shared surveillance footage of the incident to the soundtrack of DMX’s “Dogs Out,” getting viewed more than 20 million times by Tuesday morning.

A video shared by the mom also racked up nearly 24 million views. “Our neighbor’s dog randomly charged at my son last night & my Tanky saved him from getting mauled or worst,” the mom wrote , with the video going further and saying Tank saved the boy’s life.

She later shared footage of Tank in his usual environment — playfully rolling on his back as he enjoys a rubber toy.

Tank's owner posted footage of him in his usual state, playing with toys.
“THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND,” she wrote, quipping that the playful footage showed a “highly skilled professional home security officer.”

“This is Tank & no, he is not professionally trained. He’s just a man with killer instincts, who loves a good chew toy,” she wrote.

Her other dog was a superhero's sidekick, the boy's mom said.
She then shared footage of her other dog who also charged in to help, saying that “every superhero needs a sidekick.”

Comments / 8

Rebecca
2d ago

No protection from fences…seems dogs are running loose, no leash laws? AccIdents waiting to happen.

Reply(1)
5
