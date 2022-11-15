Read full article on original website
How to Actually Figure Out If Your Birth Control Is Causing Side Effects
Birth control is a wonderful thing. It gives you autonomy over your reproductive health so you can choose to try to get pregnant (or not!) on your own terms. But birth control isn’t perfect, and anyone who has experienced side effects from their contraception of choice knows that all too well.
Here’s How Long Flu Shot Side Effects Last, If You Experience Them at All
Friendly reminder: It’s time to get your annual flu vaccine if you haven’t already. Flu season is already ramping up, and experts are expecting an especially rough fall and winter, so getting your shot before the end of October is pretty darn important. There are plenty of precautions that can help protect you from the flu—washing your hands frequently and masking up, to name a couple—but the vaccine is a tool that should top your list.
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Cider Vinegar and Diabetes: A Cure or an Aid?
If you’ve been searching for various remedies to help manage blood glucose levels, you’ve probably come across the suggestion to add apple cider vinegar into your meal plan. But does this so-called natural remedy really work?. It turns out that using vinegar as a treatment for health aliments,...
Medical News Today
How to tell if you have high cholesterol
High cholesterol can increase the risk of several heart-related health conditions. Regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits can help people maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is essential for the body to function. However, having high cholesterol can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease. High cholesterol does not...
Ciara ‘Accepted’ Her Body ‘Will Never Be What It Used to Be’ Since Having Kids
The singer had to "retrain" her abs after experiencing diastasis recti, she revealed in a new interview.
5 People Share What Taking Abortion Pills Really Felt Like for Them
The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the US, but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care can be hard to come by.
cohaitungchi.com
Belly Fat: Can Poor Thyroid Function Increase Your Waistline?
Not only is belly fat unattractive but it may be a sign of poor health. Even if your overall weight is within the range of normal, an increasing amount of visceral fat — the fat which surrounds your internal organs and causes a widening of the waist — may contribute to very serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer. For women, especially those who are post-menopausal, tummy fat is usually associated with a decreasing level of estrogen.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
If You Experience Period Cramps In Your Thighs, This Could Be Why
You're likely aware of common period symptoms, like chocolate cravings and abdominal cramps. But did you know cramps can happen in your thighs? This may be why.
studyfinds.org
6 common ‘heart-healthy’ supplements fail to lower bad cholesterol
CHICAGO — Six popular supplements with a reputation for improving heart health actually fail to effectively lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol, a new study reveals. Researchers with the American Heart Association found that dietary supplements like fish oil, cinnamon, and garlic perform as poorly as a placebo and can’t match the cholesterol-lowering power of statins.
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
Yes, RSV Can Spread to Adults From Kids—Here’s Why That Matters Right Now
Chances are, if you take care of young children—or have just been a bit on edge about this year’s cold and flu season—you’ve heard a lot about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lately. RSV isn’t exactly new: It’s a common virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. That said, very young children and older adults face a higher risk of getting really, really sick from it.
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Your Systolic Blood Pressure
If the top number of your blood pressure reading is 130 or higher, you have high systolic blood pressure. This can be due to lifestyle choices like smoking, age, genes, and medical conditions like thyroid disease. Consistently high systolic pressure is enough to diagnose you with high blood pressure—even if the bottom number, your diastolic pressure, is normal.
How an ‘Immunity Gap’ May Be Fueling the Recent Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
This winter is shaping up to be a wild one: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is surging in young children, the flu ramped up early in many parts of the country, and chances are you or someone you know has already suffered through an especially nasty cold, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
