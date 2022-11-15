A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO