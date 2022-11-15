Read full article on original website
Related
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
WSAV-TV
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The...
airlive.net
A spotter captured a very close wing strike of a Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport
A spotter captured a scaring moment at Dublin Airport. During landing in crosswind in DUblin, a Ryanair aircraft almost suffered a wind strike. While landing in South runway, the right wing of a Boeing 737-800 almost made contact with the runway. A spotter managed to capture this moment when a...
WSAV-TV
Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop...
Plane turned round after passenger mistakenly yells ‘fire’
A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...
Comments / 0