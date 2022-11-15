Read full article on original website
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS
Arkansas doctors and hospital seeing high levels of flu and RSV cases
ROGERS, Ark. — There are 2.8 million cases of the flu nationwide according to the CDC. 23,000 people are hospitalized with it. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza tracking map has Arkansas is listed as “very high.”. "There is quite a bit of influenza right now,"...
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
RSV cases continue rising in Arkansas; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Josh Lyon is a pediatrician at ‘All For Kids Pediatric Clinic’, and he said that recently they’ve been busy seeing more patients walk through their doors. “There's honestly probably a good eight to 10 different viruses that are roaming around right now...
q973radio.com
CDC map puts Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana in worst category for flu activity
The 2022 Flu season is predicted to be vicious and it’s off to an early start- especially in the south. The CDC has put seven states on their “Highest Category” map for this flu season — and all 3 states in the ArkLaTex are included! Also included in the map are Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Washington D.C. area is also included in the list of the high category areas.
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor touts job growth, expansion of workforce training
As Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to leave office, he says it’s vital for Arkansas to continue growing its workforce. Speaking to business executives, legislators and community leaders Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, Hutchinson touted the expansion of several industries during his two terms in office.
talkbusiness.net
Ammo maker Fiocchi announces 120-job expansion in Little Rock
Italy-based ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) it was building a second manufacturing facility in Little Rock that will employ 120 people. The company announced it had selected a 281-acre site at the Port of Little Rock, where it will invest $41.5 million to produce primer, the bullet’s ignition compound and parts that ignite the gunpowder.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Schools Receive Grades
The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Teen in Arkansas works to educate others about Epilepsy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are many people in the world who deal with what is known as an "invisible illness" where they deal with a medical condition that isn't outwardly visible to other people. One of those invisible conditions that someone might have, is Epilepsy. According to the...
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment
Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
magnoliareporter.com
The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?
Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy
Arkansas legislators are compiling a report to recommend legislation during the 2023 session aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services for Arkansans of all ages and incomes. The Joint Health Services Subcommittee met Monday to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s existing mental and behavioral health care resources, in accordance with a […] The post Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
DHS identifies Medicaid client information breach
ARKANSAS, USA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is working to notify the affected clients. On September 16, 2022, the DHS was made aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached.
ktoy1047.com
New Arkansas Law Wins National Award for Helping Fight Fraud
During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan...
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues
Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
