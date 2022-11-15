Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Owners of Carter Commons share their story of thriving during the pandemic
ST. LOUIS – Kay’s Kitchen recently opened in the new Carter Commons Food Hall in Pagedale. The owners shared their story of thriving during the pandemic to opening a physical location in an underserved area waiting for locally-owned eateries. Kay’s Kitchen. Carter Commons Food Hall. Suite 120b.
Julian’s Recipe offers Thanksgiving treats won’t leave your kitchen destroyed for the holiday
ST. LOUIS – Julian’s Recipe offers Thanksgiving treats that will not leave your kitchen destroyed for the holiday. The company makes breads and waffles. Chef Elizabeth Grames from A Perfect Fit personal chefs gave us a taste test. Learn more at https://www.aperfectfitstl.com/ and https://www.juliansrecipe.com/.
Mama Cat is feeding St. Louis, one plate at a time
Cathy Daniels – better known as “Mama Cat” – began the nonprofit PotBangerz in 2014 to provide home-cooked meals to those in need. When she was a little girl growing up in New York City, Daniels learned firsthand about the joy of cooking and community from her parents.
A ‘Miracle’ Delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
St. Louis community pays respects to the late Martin Mathews, co-founder of Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club
The St. Louis community said goodbye to Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews Dickey Boys & Girls Club, at his homegoing service on Wednesday.
Executive Sleep Out Fundraiser taking place tonight
Dozens of business and government leaders are getting a small taste of what it's like to be homeless in an effort to help those who are.
Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill
ST. LOUIS – Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill. The band’s music addresses mental health issues in their song “Anhedonia”, defined by the American Psychological Association as “the inability to enjoy experiences or activities that normally would be pleasurable.”
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden Is Back
The dazzling display returns November 19
Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both had RSV,...
Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis business owners
Businesses are fighting back against would-be criminals with a product you have to see to believe.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Money Saver: Get ready for holiday parties with savings on dresses at Macy’s Online
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for holiday parties with savings on dresses at Macy’s Online. These are some of the lowest prices we could find on a selection of dresses. They are all less than $25. There are a variety of dresses to choose from including Bodycon, sweater, velvet and much more.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List
St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
