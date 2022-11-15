ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mama Cat is feeding St. Louis, one plate at a time

Cathy Daniels – better known as “Mama Cat” – began the nonprofit PotBangerz in 2014 to provide home-cooked meals to those in need. When she was a little girl growing up in New York City, Daniels learned firsthand about the joy of cooking and community from her parents.
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both had RSV,...
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
