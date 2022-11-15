What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend

DALLAS (KDAF) — You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, chill temperatures continue into the middle of the work week with another cold front in the works for the weekend forecast.

Tuesday will see rain-free weather but not without cold temperatures across the region. “High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Tonight, a light freeze can be expected across much of North Texas with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s to 30s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The below-normal temperature trend will continue, so North Texans, be sure to keep those coats handy. A strong cold front will arrive on Friday and will keep the temperatures below the seasonal norm.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Temperatures will remain below as we head into this weekend into early next week, as another cold front just reinforces the Canadian airmass in place with occasionally breezy conditions, so keep those coats handy!

“Mornings will be chilly in the 20s and 30s, while highs will generally average in the 40s, to the mid 50s in Central Texas. On the bright side, no rain or precipitation is expected.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.