ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, chill temperatures continue into the middle of the work week with another cold front in the works for the weekend forecast.

Tuesday will see rain-free weather but not without cold temperatures across the region. “High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Tonight, a light freeze can be expected across much of North Texas with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s to 30s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi26B_0jBWcI8300
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The below-normal temperature trend will continue, so North Texans, be sure to keep those coats handy. A strong cold front will arrive on Friday and will keep the temperatures below the seasonal norm.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Temperatures will remain below as we head into this weekend into early next week, as another cold front just reinforces the Canadian airmass in place with occasionally breezy conditions, so keep those coats handy!

“Mornings will be chilly in the 20s and 30s, while highs will generally average in the 40s, to the mid 50s in Central Texas. On the bright side, no rain or precipitation is expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEIOi_0jBWcI8300
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas

Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy