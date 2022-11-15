ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

9&10 News

House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
PETOSKEY, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza

A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times

CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Emmet County, MI Has Sparked a Recycling Revolution

Materials once headed straight to the landfill are now finding new uses in Northern Michigan. Paper cartons and cups become toilet paper in Cheboygan, plastic plant trays get another go around in East Jordan and South Haven, and yard waste returns to local gardens as compost. These tangible outcomes are a direct result of Emmet County Recycling, a thriving system with more than 80 percent resident participation “Emmet County is a shining star, not just in Northern Michigan, but across the country in the programming they deliver and the services they provide,” says Kerrin O’Brien, executive director of Michigan Recycling Coalition (MRC), which fosters resource use and recovery initiatives across the state.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Artemis 1 Parts Built by Harbor Springs Company

Artemis 1 finally took off for the moon on Wednesday, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in Northern Michigan. “This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The unmanned mission is set for the moon, with the...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
MLive

Inn at Bay Harbor hosts Princess Gala

PETOSKEY, MI - Have someone little who loves Disney Princesses and all things royal? The Inn at Bay Harbor is hosting a weekend Princess Gala Getaway and has recently added a Princess Matinee event to the lineup. Here are the details:. Princess Gala Matinee. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. Tickets...
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

Sun Country Airlines Coming To TVC, New Nonstop Flights To Twin Cities

Cherry Capital Airport will welcome a new airline - Sun Country Airlines - to the airport in June. The low-cost air carrier will fly a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 passenger seats on direct flights between Traverse City and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines will be the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Traverse City brothers to appear on 'Shark Tank'

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two northern Michigan brothers are putting Traverse City on the map this Friday with an appearance on the TV show "Shark Tank." Dakota and Garret Porter are the founders of Action Glow, an LED Lighting System for sporting equipment. After years of trying to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
