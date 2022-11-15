Materials once headed straight to the landfill are now finding new uses in Northern Michigan. Paper cartons and cups become toilet paper in Cheboygan, plastic plant trays get another go around in East Jordan and South Haven, and yard waste returns to local gardens as compost. These tangible outcomes are a direct result of Emmet County Recycling, a thriving system with more than 80 percent resident participation “Emmet County is a shining star, not just in Northern Michigan, but across the country in the programming they deliver and the services they provide,” says Kerrin O’Brien, executive director of Michigan Recycling Coalition (MRC), which fosters resource use and recovery initiatives across the state.

EMMET COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO