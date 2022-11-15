Read full article on original website
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss
UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
traverseticker.com
Design Unveiled For New Downtown Riverwalk, Pedestrian Plaza
A final design concept has been unveiled for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City. The plan – which will be discussed by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members Friday – calls for two new pedestrian bridges over the river (one extending over Grandview Parkway to Clinch Park Beach), a more naturalized riverbank with enhanced amenities like steps, seating, lights, and public art, the conversion of part of the Front Street alley to a pedestrian plaza, and a park-like setting with trees and decorative lighting in the J. Smith Walkway between Pangea’s and Kilwins.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times
CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Woman, 51, accused of abandoning 29 cats at Northern Michigan animal shelter
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged after a month-long investigation into 29 cats that were abandoned at an animal hospital overnight. Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn was arraigned in 86th District Court on charges of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals on Tuesday.
Traverse City Sets Up Christmas Tree Downtown
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Traverse City. The city’s Christmas tree made its way to the traditional spot at Cass and Front Street Monday morning. It was set up by Team Elmers and Traverse City Parks and Recreation. This is all in preparation...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Emmet County, MI Has Sparked a Recycling Revolution
Materials once headed straight to the landfill are now finding new uses in Northern Michigan. Paper cartons and cups become toilet paper in Cheboygan, plastic plant trays get another go around in East Jordan and South Haven, and yard waste returns to local gardens as compost. These tangible outcomes are a direct result of Emmet County Recycling, a thriving system with more than 80 percent resident participation “Emmet County is a shining star, not just in Northern Michigan, but across the country in the programming they deliver and the services they provide,” says Kerrin O’Brien, executive director of Michigan Recycling Coalition (MRC), which fosters resource use and recovery initiatives across the state.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
Artemis 1 Parts Built by Harbor Springs Company
Artemis 1 finally took off for the moon on Wednesday, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in Northern Michigan. “This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The unmanned mission is set for the moon, with the...
Traverse City Woman Sentenced for Her Role In Fatal Overdose
A Traverse City woman has been sentenced for delivering drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Wanna Durham will spend up to 40 years in prison for delivering meth to the victim. Back in February, Traverse City Police and the Traverse Narcotics Team were called to a fatal drug overdose at a local business.
Inn at Bay Harbor hosts Princess Gala
PETOSKEY, MI - Have someone little who loves Disney Princesses and all things royal? The Inn at Bay Harbor is hosting a weekend Princess Gala Getaway and has recently added a Princess Matinee event to the lineup. Here are the details:. Princess Gala Matinee. Saturday, Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. Tickets...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month. Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.
traverseticker.com
Sun Country Airlines Coming To TVC, New Nonstop Flights To Twin Cities
Cherry Capital Airport will welcome a new airline - Sun Country Airlines - to the airport in June. The low-cost air carrier will fly a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 passenger seats on direct flights between Traverse City and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines will be the...
UpNorthLive.com
Two Traverse City brothers to appear on 'Shark Tank'
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two northern Michigan brothers are putting Traverse City on the map this Friday with an appearance on the TV show "Shark Tank." Dakota and Garret Porter are the founders of Action Glow, an LED Lighting System for sporting equipment. After years of trying to...
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
