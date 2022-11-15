Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins out one to two weeks with lower-body injury
It’s Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov for at least the next little while, as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen updated Elvis Merzlikins’ timeline today. The netminder will be out for 1-2 weeks with a lower-body injury. Jake Bean, who was also being evaluated yesterday, still doesn’t...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Plucks apple
MacKinnon notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues. MacKinnon reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. While his multi-point streak ended, MacKinnon still has a six-game point streak, during which he has a goal and 13 helpers. The star center has 24 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, 15 hits and 14 PIM through 14 contests this season. He'll continue to be the centerpiece of the Avalanche offense.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Drouin Expected to Miss Significant Time Due to Injury
The disappointing Jonathan Drouin era with the Montreal Canadiens grew even more on Tuesday, as it has been announced that the 27-year-old will miss four to six weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in a game on Nov. 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. This is yet another unfortunate storyline...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Yardbarker
Watch the Sick Podcast: Marc-Andre Perreault joins Tony Marinaro to discuss all things Habs, and more!
Marc-Andre Perreault joins Tony Marinaro to discuss all things Habs. Later in the show, Aaron Portzline and Marinaro discuss the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
Yardbarker
Banged-up Flyers, Blue Jackets square off again
After a surprisingly strong start, the Philadelphia Flyers have struggled with three consecutive losses, and on Tuesday night they'll visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, who started the Flyers' losing streak last week. The Flyers, who most recently dropped consecutive home games to the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars, will look...
markerzone.com
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
Yardbarker
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Practice window opens
