What is FIFA? Explaining who is running world soccer, what the name stands for and president of governing body ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States
For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
Group E World Cup 2022: Spain and Germany Have History on Their Side in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. After all the controversy leading up to the choice of location, building conditions, moving the entire timing of the event due to heat, and most recently the decision to keep Iran in the World Cup, it feels like somewhat of a relief to just see how the controversy may play out on the pitch.
FIFA Boss Infantino Urges World Cup Ceasefire in Ukraine
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The chief of soccer's world governing body FIFA issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, calling for all sides to use the tournament as a "positive trigger" to work towards a resolution.
Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm
Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
Who is the best soccer player in the world? List of top footballers in 2022 and all-time
Fans will forever debate the best player in any sport, and soccer is no different. With a rich history across the decades, fans who were lucky enough to watch various legends of the game at various stages will be partial to their contemporaries. Yet, as is the natural beauty of...
Group D World Cup 2022: France's Title Defense Begins Against Denmark, Tunisia and Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will pit France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia against each other. This group might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed soccer fans in 2022. That is because it's almost identical to 2018's World Cup Group C which also had France, Denmark and Australia, with the only difference this year being Tunisia replacing Peru.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United? Piers Morgan interview fallout and what happens next
On the eve of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and just hours after Manchester United final Premier League match before the World Cup break, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world with an explosive interview. Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show, Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed"...
World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Part 6: 'The cup, he's going to bring it home...'
It was the soundtrack of the World Cup in Brazil and the Brazilians hated it. Perhaps not quite as much as getting seismically demolished by Germany 7-1 in the semi-finals, but it was a close-run thing. Vocal Argentina fans had decamped to their neighbouring country en masse. Surely, they felt,...
