ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is FIFA? Explaining who is running world soccer, what the name stands for and president of governing body ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

By Stephen Creek
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar

England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
ESPN

Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
FanBuzz

Group E World Cup 2022: Spain and Germany Have History on Their Side in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is finally upon us. After all the controversy leading up to the choice of location, building conditions, moving the entire timing of the event due to heat, and most recently the decision to keep Iran in the World Cup, it feels like somewhat of a relief to just see how the controversy may play out on the pitch.
US News and World Report

FIFA Boss Infantino Urges World Cup Ceasefire in Ukraine

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The chief of soccer's world governing body FIFA issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, calling for all sides to use the tournament as a "positive trigger" to work towards a resolution.
AFP

World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope

The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
Sporting News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week

The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Sporting News

How Gang of Youths founder Joji Malani found community in Everton FC

When Joji Malani moved from Fiji to Sydney in 1998, he didn’t know that he would eventually form and play an integral part in arguably the most successful Australian band of the last two decades. Nor did he know that a football club located in a country over 15,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy