Wayne County, OH

Letter: Democrat Mark Gooch proud of his positive campaign for Ohio House

By The Daily Record
 2 days ago
I want to take this opportunity to thank those who voted for me and those who worked on my campaign for the 77th Ohio House District.

I really enjoyed talking with people around Wayne County, especially as I knocked on doors and had conversations with them about issues of concern.

My goal was to run a positive campaign that focused on the issues without creating divisiveness and I believe I was successful.

Once again, thank you all for your support.

Mark Gooch, Wooster

