BBC
Inspector rejects Stafford office block flats plan
Two bids to turn an office building in Stafford into apartments have been rejected by a planning inspector. Stafford Borough Council had previously refused permission to convert Victoria Park House, near the railway station, but the applicant appealed. One of the applications involved extending the building upwards. The Local Democracy...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
BBC
Deeping St James Leisure Centre closure set to be permanent
A leisure centre closed for over a year while awaiting repairs is likely to remain shut for good due to spiralling costs, a council has said. The Deepings Leisure Centre in Deeping St James, Lincolnshire, closed its doors in July 2021 after heavy rain caused significant damage. Earlier this year,...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Man who can't use limbs in Wolverhampton Council care U-turn
A man who can't use his arms or legs says he is pleased his council will no longer be cutting his care package. Mitchell Salter had been considering legal action against City of Wolverhampton Council over plans to reduce his care to eight hours a day. The 32-year-old, who has...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
North Yorkshire to tackle rise in second homes with council tax premium
Seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby will be among first in England to double tax under levelling up bill
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
West Derby MP says he will seek police advice over intimidation
An MP who wants to remain as a Labour candidate at the next election has said he will be "seeking guidance" from police over alleged intimidation. West Derby MP Ian Byrne tweeted that he faced "shameful" intimidation at an event on Saturday and had blocked those "involved in this appalling behaviour".
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
Apology issued to Bristol bus boycott campaigner
A Bristol bus boycott member has received an apology from the council, 60 years after he was denied a job. The Lord Mayor has written to Guy Reid-Bailey OBE, who helped overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors. The apology comes alongside...
