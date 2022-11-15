Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Fan Brush Fire Embers in Fontana Neighborhood
A fire fanned by strong winds spread from brush to a junk yard and residential properties in Fontana. There were no reports of injuries in the fire that broke out around midnight in the western San Bernardino County community. Powerful winds spread embers from the brush to a junk yard and residential properties several blocks away.
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC Los Angeles
Some Recruits Struck by SUV in Whittier Suffered ‘Life-Changing' Injuries, Sheriff Says
Five Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits who were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in Whittier remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition. They were among 25 recruits injured in the crash Wednesday morning on a neighborhood street near the department's STARS Center training facility in the community about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Prosecuting murder
The war against fentanyl rages on as the synthetic opioid continues killing children, teens and adults at alarming rates across the nation. As communities continue being ravaged by fentanyl deaths, one local prosecutor has made it his mission to deter drug dealers by handing down the harshest penalty against those tied to fentanyl fatalities — […]
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
4 Caltrans workers honored with California Medal of Valor for life-saving deeds
Four Caltrans employees were rewarded for their heroic and life-saving deeds with the State Employee Medal of Valor Award Tuesday. Governor Gavin Newsom presented Travis Sutton, Matthew Piña, Ryan Aguirre and James Burkhouse with the award, which a news release described as the highest honor the state can bestow on its public servants. “Our colleagues […]
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Topples Partially Over Side of Rancho Cucamonga Freeway Overpass
A big rig was partially over the side of a freeway overpass Wednesday after it toppled during a morning of strong winds in Southern California. No injuries were reported in the crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Day Creek Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Authorities are attempting to upright the cab and trailer.
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy
A new version of California’s climate plan sets a more stringent — some say unrealistic — target for cutting greenhouse gases. It also relies more on controversial carbon capture and removal projects, which would be responsible for 15% of all cuts.
NBC Los Angeles
Nightmare: 25 LA County Sheriff's Recruits on Training Run Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Whittier
More than two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in a Whittier neighborhood. The recruits, who were running in formation on a street, were part of a training program at the nearby...
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?
SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
