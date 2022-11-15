ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Strong Winds Fan Brush Fire Embers in Fontana Neighborhood

A fire fanned by strong winds spread from brush to a junk yard and residential properties in Fontana. There were no reports of injuries in the fire that broke out around midnight in the western San Bernardino County community. Powerful winds spread embers from the brush to a junk yard and residential properties several blocks away.
NBC Los Angeles

Some Recruits Struck by SUV in Whittier Suffered ‘Life-Changing' Injuries, Sheriff Says

Five Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits who were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in Whittier remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition. They were among 25 recruits injured in the crash Wednesday morning on a neighborhood street near the department's STARS Center training facility in the community about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Prosecuting murder

The war against fentanyl rages on as the synthetic opioid continues killing children, teens and adults at alarming rates across the nation.  As communities continue being ravaged by fentanyl deaths, one local prosecutor has made it his mission to deter drug dealers by handing down the harshest penalty against those tied to fentanyl fatalities — […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?

SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

