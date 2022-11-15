SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO