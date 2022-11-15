ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SML Opens RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center in the U.K.

By WWD Staff
 2 days ago

SML, which is an end-to-end RFID solution provider for retailers around the globe, has opened a state-of-the-art RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center in Corby, England. “Following recent investment in RFID and Digital Identity technology solutions from the business, the SCIC is adjacent to SML’s Retail Ideation Space, first launched in 2019,” the company said.

Regarding the timing of the opening, SML said numerous segments within the retail sector “are accelerating the adoption of item-level RFID solutions due to compelling inventory and operations-based business cases in stores and emerging within supply chains.”

The company said this additional trend of adoption in supply chains “translates to retailers and brand owners investigating and implementing item-level RFID solutions within their distribution centers and factories.”

Dean Frew, chief technology officer and senior vice president of RFID Solutions at SML, said the company is seeing many of its customers that have deployed its Clarity Store solutions “wanting to extend their return on investment by deploying a combination of RFID enhanced manual and automated material handling solutions in their distribution centers and factories.”

“This provides an attractive extension of the use of RFID because the majority of measurement and compliance processes in the supply chain are only able to be performed manually on a small sample of product flowing through these facilities, and with RFID a brand can perform audits on 100 percent of their cartons and shipments,” Frew said.

SML said its recent partnership with logistics automation provider RIELEC, “and the combination of SML’s Clarity Supply Chain solutions and RIELEC’S Clustag solutions, are at the forefront of SML’s first SCIC facility.” The company said it combined the two solutions “to create a one-of-a-kind comprehensive enterprise solution offering.”

SML said its customers will have the ability to visit the facility in person “or experience virtual demonstrations remotely where SML can demonstrate a variety of RFID-enhanced use cases within a distribution center and factory environment.”

The use cases include inbound receiving, outbound audits and case packing, as well as returns management and manual and material handling integrated scenarios. “In addition to supporting the most active segments adopting RFID — apparel, footwear, sporting goods and home goods — SML will also leverage the facility to support developments around circularity and emerging segments such as electronics, fragrances and cosmetics and food.”

