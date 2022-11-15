Read full article on original website
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Two former Cleveland Browns signed by Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns' defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.
Browns sign pass rusher to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Signing; Change on Odell Beckham Jr. Chase?
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout and now they’ve signed him.
Deshaun Watson's Status is Revealed
Here is the latest update on Deshaun Watson's playing status with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/16: Motivated Bills, Being Everywhere, and a Snowfall from Hell
To clear up any confusion: The OBR is not abandoning Twitter. Our mission is to be wherever Browns fans are, meeting and interacting with as many as possible. It’s a lengthy list of places to be, starting with our own forums and various social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. We’re exploring a new social network called Mastodon because we like how it’s focused on local communities and the moderation of content by people who know the landscape (like the Watercooler) and not a distant group of people who don’t know a legit Browns fan from an imposter or a troll.
How can Browns can solve their struggles? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
Bills unable to hold full practice with 5 players out sick
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)
Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes headlined by a practice squad signing of a familiar name. If you are trying to keep the practice squad signings straight, it is a tall task this season. Days after being released by the Browns, the team once again...
Deshaun Watson returns to practice while the Browns get ready for a snowstorm: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday and so was their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, still serving his 11-game suspension, was able to practice for the first time with the team as they get ready to face the Bills this week in Orchard Park, New York.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'just stacks on top of' current Cowboys playmakers
Neither the Cowboys’ collapse against the Green Bay Packers nor the first monster day in a long time from Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb changes the team’s standing in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, according to the man who would be signing his (sizable) paychecks if the much-ballyhooed deal actually happens.
newsnet5
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns
Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Interesting Answer When Asked About Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Jerry Jones, the famously outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner, recently talked about his interest in acquiring… The post Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Interesting Answer When Asked About Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Outsider.
