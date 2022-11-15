ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH



 

247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/16: Motivated Bills, Being Everywhere, and a Snowfall from Hell

To clear up any confusion: The OBR is not abandoning Twitter. Our mission is to be wherever Browns fans are, meeting and interacting with as many as possible. It’s a lengthy list of places to be, starting with our own forums and various social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so forth. We’re exploring a new social network called Mastodon because we like how it’s focused on local communities and the moderation of content by people who know the landscape (like the Watercooler) and not a distant group of people who don’t know a legit Browns fan from an imposter or a troll.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WETM 18 News

Bills unable to hold full practice with 5 players out sick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes headlined by a practice squad signing of a familiar name. If you are trying to keep the practice squad signings straight, it is a tall task this season. Days after being released by the Browns, the team once again...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
Cleveland, OH

