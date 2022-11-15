ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

amber Paddyli
2d ago

thank God for that I can only imagine the stress and relief of her being found safe and thank goodness she was found by a concerned neighbor that could have gone so much worse. I only have one question how exactly does a 6 year old baby girl gone missing at about 10pm on a cooler night not justify an amber alert even if she left the house on her own there was a potential for harm due to weather 🤦🤷

Minnie Hunter-Cotten
1d ago

why not an amber alert because NO INFORMATION...OTHER THAN a 6-year old MISSING smh

whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
WHITESBORO, NY
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

2-year-old starved to death after father died of heart disease at home, deputies say

Geneva, N.Y. — The mystery surrounding the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son in their apartment in Geneva has finally been solved, deputies said. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr. were found dead in their apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva on Feb. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
GENEVA, NY
WKTV

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
UTICA, NY
Community Policy