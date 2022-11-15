ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'WHO ARE YOU?': Creekside runner Tanner Simonds quickly ascends to stardom

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
ST. JOHNS — The 2021-2022 Creekside boys’ track team was mostly set.

Head boys’ cross country coach Bernie Berania wasn’t expecting anyone else to come for tryouts early one Tuesday morning last February.

Yet, one student did. A young man wearing “beat up” shoes, long shorts and a “raggedy” t-shirt showed up.

“Who are you?’” Berania said.

“My name is Tanner,” the sophomore said. “I’m here to try out for the mile.”

Berania allowed Tanner Simonds to run. Once he circled the track four times and the timer stopped, Berania couldn’t believe the time he saw.

Four minutes and 35 seconds.

“Oh my God,” Berania said. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

“Who are you?”

Berania immediately got Simonds' name and number and suggested to former head track and cross country coach Cash Tampa that he connect.

Simonds later joined the team and, in his first year of track, went on to win a state championship in the 4X800.

Yet, the accolades didn’t stop there. Simonds joined the cross country team for the first time this season and won another gold medal last week at the 4A state championship race, leading the boy’s team to its third title in school history. Within nine months of beginning his running career at Creekside, he had become a two-time state champion.

“It’s crazy,” Simonds said. “It’s not something that I could’ve seen coming at all. But I’m glad. I’ve worked pretty hard to get where I am now.”

New niche

Since he was seven years old, Simonds, 16, had only played soccer.

The junior had always been fast, and he also had great endurance, so he knew he had the potential to run. At soccer tryouts as a freshman, he won the two mile time trial – finishing the stretch in 11 minutes and 10 seconds.

Since that moment, it has been in the back of his mind that with some training he could probably be pretty fast.

Simonds finished sixth at the 4A Cross Country state championship this year. He was the top finisher for the Knights in six of the eight meets he ran this season, including at the state race.

“He found his niche,” Tampa said.

Tampa knew that Simonds would be successful when he first met him because Simonds took the initiative to connect with his successful teammates at the first practice. Simonds became friends with the top runners and those who showed up early to practice.

From there, his ascension began, elevating him to Creeksides’ top runner. And yet what’s most unfathomable about Simonds' wild journey to Berania is that he hasn’t even reached his full potential.

Berania calls Simonds this “unknown, untapped, yet-to-be-peaked or let loose athlete.”

“Where is his true potential?” Berania said. “We don’t know because we haven’t really pushed him.”

Berania will have two track seasons and one more cross country season to mold Simonds, who still has a lot of room to grow. Berania said with the correct adaptations, Simonds’ 5K time could dip below 15 minutes. Right now, his personal best is 15:40.2.

Simonds wants to break Creekside alumnus Cash Tampa’s record of 15:32 for the 5K.

“I’ll definitely keep training and we’ll see,” Simonds said.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: 'WHO ARE YOU?': Creekside runner Tanner Simonds quickly ascends to stardom

