'He's taken a big jump': Duke basketball's Dariq Whitehead nearing return, available against Kansas

Duke freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead , the No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, is nearing a return to basketball, according to coach Jon Scheyer.

Whitehead fractured his right foot during a team workout Aug. 29 and underwent successful surgery the following day. He has missed the Blue Devils' first two games.

"He played five-on-five yesterday for the first time and is progressing really well," Scheyer said Monday before No. 7 Duke (2-0) flew to Indianapolis for the Champions Classic against No. 6 Kansas (2-0) on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star freshman's availability against the Jayhawks remains questionable at best, and Scheyer mentioned that Whitehead still needs time to get back into game shape. Whitehead, though, dressed for Tuesday's game and warmed up with the team, although it's likely he won't play against Kansas. But he's close.

"He's taken a big jump, though, working hard, and he's stacking days right now, which is exactly what we want him to do," Scheyer said. "He's attacking it every day, so we can't wait to get him back with us here soon."

The Blue Devils got another freshman back from injury last week. Center Dereck Lively II returned from a right calf injury that forced him to miss preseason action and Duke's season opener. Lively scored four points in 15 minutes of Friday night's 84-38 home win over USC Upstate.

"The calf felt great," Lively said. "There's no pain, there's no tightness, it feels great to be back."

Lively added that he's still working on conditioning but "is one step, maybe two" away from being back at 100%.

