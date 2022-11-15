ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tea, SD

Custom home in Tea sells for $1.2 million in this week's top homes

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
A new construction home in Tea, South Dakota sold for $1.2 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Oct. 24-28. The five-bedroom custom home was built by BH Construction & Homes.

The next highest home was at 2908 W. Spruceleigh Court in Sioux Falls. It sold for $900,000.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of October 24-28, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 2520 N. Reichelt Circle, Tea; $1.232 million
  2. 2908 W. Spruceleigh Court, $900,000
  3. 200 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $795,000
  4. 805 W. Watercress Circle, $735,000
  5. 2213 S. Firestone Lane, $665,000
  6. 1305 W. Wicklow Court, $651,000
  7. 2821 S. Moss Stone Avenue, $650,000
  8. 703 Inverness Drive, $607,500
  9. 504 N. Corsair Circle, $600,000
  10. 8514 W. Bryggen Court, $597,500

Correction : An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the wrong address as this week's top home. Initial county documents did not make it clear whether the property sold was the house or the land. The article has been updated to to reflect the change.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Custom home in Tea sells for $1.2 million in this week's top homes

