A new construction home in Tea, South Dakota sold for $1.2 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Oct. 24-28. The five-bedroom custom home was built by BH Construction & Homes.

The next highest home was at 2908 W. Spruceleigh Court in Sioux Falls. It sold for $900,000.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of October 24-28, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

2520 N. Reichelt Circle, Tea; $1.232 million 2908 W. Spruceleigh Court, $900,000 200 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $795,000 805 W. Watercress Circle, $735,000 2213 S. Firestone Lane, $665,000 1305 W. Wicklow Court, $651,000 2821 S. Moss Stone Avenue, $650,000 703 Inverness Drive, $607,500 504 N. Corsair Circle, $600,000 8514 W. Bryggen Court, $597,500

Correction : An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the wrong address as this week's top home. Initial county documents did not make it clear whether the property sold was the house or the land. The article has been updated to to reflect the change.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Custom home in Tea sells for $1.2 million in this week's top homes