Gainesville, FL

Gainesville: Here's who's giving food and accepting donations for the Thanksgiving holiday

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
The Thanksgiving festivities kick off next week, and while many families will enjoy a nicely prepared holiday meal, many people in Alachua County don’t have that luxury.

Shannon Snell, an Alachua County resident and former Gator football player, knows that not everyone will have a holiday surrounded by a community of people, so he’s accepting donations and giving meals to people in need with the goal of feeding 125 families.

“I just don’t want anyone alone this holiday season or anybody alone without a meal,” Snell said.

Thanksgiving meals:Gainesville ministry once again hosts meal where "whoever comes can get some food”

Nonprofit of year award:Grace Marketplace, Pace named finalists for chamber's 'Large Nonprofit of the Year' award

Food news:Fat Tuesday ready to bring the party to Gainesville; Grub Burger Bar now Hopdoddy

This isn’t his first year feeding families. Last year Snell put on his social media that he wanted to feed people and he encouraged others to do the same. With the help of his wife and his two sets of twins between the ages of 17 and 10, they were able to feed about 80 to 100 families.

Snell, 40, who is also a brand ambassador for Sonny’s BBQ, said this year he and his family have partnered with Greenhouse Church and have organized 30 volunteers to help them distribute holiday meals.

He said if people are looking to donate, whether that be monetary donations for food or canned goods, they can reach out to him on Instagram @relationshipribs or Twitter @theebigbossSS.

In Alachua, the St. Matthew's Baptist Church Annex Building on Northwest 140th Street will be hosting a Drive Up Thanksgiving Dinner from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Ruthie Dickerson, pastor and service coordinator of the church, said they are looking to serve 125 families. Last year they were able to serve 115, and in 2020 they served 100.

Families seeking to attend the turkey giveaway have the chance to go home with a spread of turkey or ham, dressing, yellow rice, greens, rolls, homemade pound cake and a slice of sweet potato pie.

Dickerson said those looking to donate should email Dickerson at ruthiedickerson1@yahoo.com or call at (352) 792-2826. She said the deadline to donate is Friday at 6 p.m.

"We wanted to help the community," Dickerson said. "We saw a lot of people during the pandemic that didn't have a lot of the necessary items to even cook. So that's why we cook the dinners and they drive through and take a meal."

Snell and the St. Matthew's Baptist Church aren't alone. Here are some other local nonprofits in Alachua County that are accepting donations to feed people in need for the holiday season.

The Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House, 1600 SW 14th St., Gainesville, has high expectations this year for the Thanksgiving holiday now that the threat of COVID-19 has waned.

The house is at 100% capacity and serving 31 families this year who reside in the house as their children receive medical care from UF Health Shands Children Hospital.

Executive Director Sherry Houston said the house will be accepting non-perishable microwavable foods, sweet and salty snacks, and turkeys. The house is open 24/7, so people looking to donate can drop off items anytime.

Some of the donated goods will also be going toward the creation of care packages that will be delivered to all families with critically ill children in Shands. Last year the house was able to give approximately 1,700 bags; this year they are hoping to give more than 2,000.

“We live in a very generous community that’s really rallied around families and our house to ensure that families who are coming from all over are cared for,” Houston said.

This year the house will also serve a big group dinner where families can all be together. Critically ill children who are also seeking services at Shands can also be with their siblings — instead of being separated like they were during COVID-19 — and the house has reinstated its volunteer program.

It currently has six to seven volunteers, but they are seeking more. Residents can apply to be volunteers at rmhcncf.org/our-support/volunteers.

The St. Francis House

At the St. Francis House, a shelter for women and children, the nonprofit is expecting to feed 200 people between 9 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving.

Katelyn Drummet, director of marketing and communications at the St. Francis House, said on Nov. 21 they will also be having a turkey giveaway. The house just asks those community members seeking a turkey to contact one of their case managers, Tavia Sumpter or Eric Davis.

Sumpter and Davis can be reached at St. Francis at (352) 378-3079. Sumpter's extension is 314 and Davis' is 304.

She said this year the house partnered with the Gator football team. Every time the defensive line sacks a quarterback from a rival team the St. Francis House receives a turkey.

Drummet said the chef at the St. Francis House has several turkeys ready to go on Thanksgiving with a spread of cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Community members looking to donate can bring food between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drummet said there is a double door with a red X on it that says "kitchen and donation drop off." She said either chef or a staff member will take the donation.

If someone can't deliver between those hours, Drummet advises them to call the St. Francis House and they will work out a time.

Gershon Harrell is an education reporter at The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352)338-3166, by email at Gharrell@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GershonReports.

