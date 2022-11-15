Read full article on original website
The importance of art, theater, and connection in ‘A Man of No Importance’ at Off-Broadway’s Classic Stage Company
For his final show as departing Artistic Director of Off-Broadway’s Classic Stage Company, John Doyle has directed a condensed one-act revival of the acclaimed 2002 musical A Man of No Importance by Terrence McNally (book), Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), based on the 1994 film of the same name, written by Barry Devlin. It’s a fitting theme and an optimistic message to leave us with, about a man’s passion for the theater, and the importance of art, friendship, and love, connection and acceptance.
When Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma and Anne-Sophie Mutter combined to gift us achingly beautiful Beethoven
Remembering the time three living legends of classical music brought the magic of Beethoven to life, in five minutes of extraordinary musicality. On 15 November, as the extraordinary pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim turns 80 years old, we’re celebrating eight decades of the classical music giant with some of his greatest recordings throughout the day on Classic FM.
Berlin Philharmonic Announces Conductor Change
Christian Thielemann has canceled his upcoming concert with the Berlin Philharmonic. The orchestra said that “unfortunately Christian Thielemann had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties.”
An emotionally powerful ‘Sweat’ from U.S. Naval Academy Masqueraders
The Naval Academy Masqueraders’ production of Sweat is an emotionally powerful show. Lynn Nottage’s 2015 play, about factory workers in Reading in 2000, with several scenes set in 2008, dramatically deals with class, race, gender, and capitalism. Directed by Christy Stanlake, it raises thought-provoking questions that feel just as relevant today.
Dvorak: Poetic Tone Pictures review | classical album of the week
Dvořák’s collection of miniatures is surprisingly little known. This enchanting new recording reveals a composer fascinated by the small complexities of the world around him
Bess Wohl’s CAMP SIEGFRIED Subverts Expectations – Review
Bess Wohl is no stranger to exploring age. Make Believe focused on children, while Grand Horizons was all about a couple in their eighties; her latest play, Camp Siegfried, once again at Second Stage, zooms in adolescence, specifically the nebulous and intense teenage space of summer camp. The eponymous retreat, however, is no ordinary camp; it was a real German-American Bund camp on Long Island, ostensibly a Nazi youth camp, a place where German pride was celebrated and children were both indoctrinated and toughened up. The camp existed from 1936-1941 (the play is set firmly in the middle, summer of 1938), lending a form of realism to the horrors. With antisemitism on the rise, this play feels especially topical and needed, a reminder at just how people get radicalized.
