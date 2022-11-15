Bess Wohl is no stranger to exploring age. Make Believe focused on children, while Grand Horizons was all about a couple in their eighties; her latest play, Camp Siegfried, once again at Second Stage, zooms in adolescence, specifically the nebulous and intense teenage space of summer camp. The eponymous retreat, however, is no ordinary camp; it was a real German-American Bund camp on Long Island, ostensibly a Nazi youth camp, a place where German pride was celebrated and children were both indoctrinated and toughened up. The camp existed from 1936-1941 (the play is set firmly in the middle, summer of 1938), lending a form of realism to the horrors. With antisemitism on the rise, this play feels especially topical and needed, a reminder at just how people get radicalized.

1 DAY AGO