Location: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The short story: Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and dished a pass to Khalil Turner for a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Bears to a 73-72 win against Utah Valley Friday night at Montego Bay Convention Centre in opening play of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic.

