ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morganstatebears.com

Bears suffer 35-6 loss to Howard, Bison capture a share of the MEAC Title

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 19, 2022) -- Quinton Williams accounted for three touchdowns to lead Howard to a 35-6 win against Morgan State on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium. The loss ended a two-game conference streak for the Bears (4-7, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), while the win secures Howard...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Women's Basketball Set To Host Saint Peter's Tonight

Morgan State (4-0) vs. Saint Peter's (0-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Site: Baltimore, Md. (Hill Field House) Audio: Heritage Sports Radio Network (HSRN.com) Websites: MorganStateBears.com | saintpeterspeacocks.com. BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 18, 2022)-The Morgan State Lady Bears will welcome the Peacocks of Saint Peter's to Hill Field House on Friday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan holds off Utah Valley in overtime to win opening round of Jamaica Classic

Location: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The short story: Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and dished a pass to Khalil Turner for a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Bears to a 73-72 win against Utah Valley Friday night at Montego Bay Convention Centre in opening play of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Defending MEAC Champion Howard Sweeps Morgan State

DOVER, Del., Nov. 18, 2022 – Defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion Howard swept Morgan State 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-14) in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 MEAC Volleyball Championship on Friday evening at Delaware State's Memorial Hall Gym. The Bison (20-9) advanced to Saturday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal against...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy