Marysville, MI

Examination hearing set for Marysville real estate agent facing felony charges

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

A preliminary examination hearing was rescheduled for a Marysville real estate agent facing felony charges after prosecutors alleged he fraudulently leveraged and benefited from a loan in a property purchase.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Cailin Wilson during a probable cause conference Tuesday requested the preliminary examination for Mike Deising be adjourned after stating the case involved voluminous evidence.

A preliminary examination was set for 10 a.m. Dec. 13 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge John Monaghan. It was originally set for Nov. 22.

Deising is facing an uttering and publishing charge and three counts of uttering and publishing affecting real property.

The prosecution has previously said Deising reportedly used a $350,000 loan from an elderly St. Clair County resident to purchase a building, later using that property as collateral while failing to disclose the loan in several documents.

The individual who reportedly granted Deising the $350,000 loan is the father-in-law of Marysville City Councilman David Barber, who won re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Deising has a real estate business in the area. He also ran unsuccessfully for Marysville City Council in the Nov. 8 general election.

