Tampa, FL

Tampa’s Yacht Starship starting a new jet boat thrill ride

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Bay Rocket blasts off on 45 to 55-minute thrill rides on Tampa Bay beginning Nov. 18. [ Courtesy of Yacht Starship ]

Beginning Friday, Yacht Starship is launching the Bay Rocket jet boat thrill ride in Tampa. The company reports it will be one of only five such rides in the United States.

Bay Rocket takes passengers on a fast-paced 45 to 55 minute cruise that includes views of the skyline and bay with narration, as well as thrilling 180-degree spins, tight turns and steep bow dips. It boards at the Pirate Water Taxi’s main dock at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St.

“We are confident residents and visitors will have a blast blasting off on the Bay aboard Bay Rocket,” said Troy Manthey, president and CEO of Yacht Starship.

Rides run 11 a.m. to sunset Friday through Sunday, and will expand to weekdays in the spring. The cost is $34.95, $29.95 ages 5-12. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 813-223-7999 or go to BayRocketTampa.com.

TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

