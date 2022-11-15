Want a brick from the old IBM Country Club? Here are the details to keep piece of history

Demolition has officially begun on the former IBM Country Club and community members can finally take home a piece of Big Blue history .

The Agency and LeChase Construction, the firm overseeing the demolition, announced a "Get-A-Brick" Day for community members Tuesday.

While officials announced the planned demolition and housing development in the summer, the razing was delayed after New York’s State Historic Preservation Office requested a mitigation plan that would preserve some aspect of the property’s historic significance.

The property is not listed on the historic registry but is considered eligible for the distinction. SHPO's sign-off was the final step of the approval process.

How to get a brick at the former IBM Country Club

When: Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Former IBM Country Club site at 4301 Watson Blvd. in the Town of Union.

Details: Each person will be limited to one to two bricks to ensure they are available for as many interested residents as possible.

Parking is available in the lower left parking lot of the former IBM Country Club, officials said, and drivers must utilize the Barton Avenue street entrance off Watson Boulevard to access the parking lot.

For more information, email acw@theagency-ny.com .

What to know about the demolition and development

Demolition of the former country club at is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks to complete.

Several other items were salvaged and donated to the Endicott Heritage Museum and a time capsule was found inside the cornerstone of the country club building. The Agency's executive director, Stacey Duncan, said they plan to reveal its contents at the groundbreaking of the new housing complex, which is planned for late spring 2023.

Conifer Realty, in partnership with LeChase Construction, agreed to purchase the 9-10-acre parcel for $300,000 in January and Agency officials selected LeChase to oversee the demolition.

The project will create apartments for mixed-income families earning between 30% and 90% of area median income, around $52,200. Rents are expected to range between $700 and $1,000.

Broome County and the Town of Union are supporting the project with $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the demolition.

Reporting from Chris Potter contributed to this story.

