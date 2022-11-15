Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Valatie man for DWI following a pursuit
On November 12, 2022, State Police of Brunswick arrested Rahiem Pinckney, 38, of Valatie, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On November 12, 2022,...
nyspnews.com
Felony arrest after domestic in Dover
Dover, New York – On November 16, 2022, the New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks arrested Joseph T. Hoffman, age 28, of Dover, for Assault in the 2nd degree with a weapon, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, both class D felonies, Assault in the 3rd degree, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breath, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd degree, all class A misdemeanors.
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
nyspnews.com
Brasher Falls male arrested for Grand Larceny 4th
On November 16, 2022, Troopers arrested Jordon R. King, 27 of Brasher Falls, NY for grand larceny 4th. On November 11, 2022, around 3:06 p.m., Troopers responded to Wal Mart, located on State Route 11, in the town of Malone for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined King entered the store stole merchandise valued at 1,099.72 passing all point of purchase without paying. When King was confronted about not paying for the items he fled to his vehicle and left the scene.
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
cortlandvoice.com
Two county residents arrested for crystal meth possession
Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two county residents for crystal methamphetamine possession, according to a report by the county sheriff’s office. The report noted the warrant took officers of the drug task force to a residence on Route 26 in the town of...
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Fire Department Lieutenant From Deerpark Admits To Being Major Drug Trafficker
A former Hudson Valley fire lieutenant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker. Orange County resident Paul Smith, age 52, of Deerpark, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Smith, a...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
whcuradio.com
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search
VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
WNEM
Victim’s grandson charged with murder in deadly fire
GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been charged with murder after his grandfather was found dead after a house fire in Genesee Township. Derek Richard Keyes has been charged with open murder following the deadly fire on Drexel Avenue Friday morning. Keyes was the victim’s grandson, according to...
69-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash With Commercial Vehicle In Halfmoon
A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash in the region Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a crash on State Route 146 in Halfmoon, at the intersection of Farm to Market Road, State Police said.
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.
Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools," said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
Comments / 0